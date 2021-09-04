Left Menu

No bail for actor Armaan Kohli in drug case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:50 IST
Armaan Kohli Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Saturday rejected the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, arrested in a drug seizure case.

Kohli was arrested last Sunday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized.

The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled to bail. But special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application, claiming that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity of contraband was recovered.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offences involving `commercial quantity (which varies for different categories) attract higher punishment.

The court rejected the bail pleas of Kohli and the two other accused arrested in the case.

Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' among other Hindi films, and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show ''Bigg Boss''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

