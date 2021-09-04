Writing can be taught, storytelling a gift: Jeffrey Archer

For bestselling British novelist Jeffrey Archer, who has numerous novels, short stories and plays to his credit, storytelling and writing are two separate skills.

Archer, who was speaking at a session of the ongoing Times Litfest, said that while writing could be taught, storytelling was a gift that one is born with. "Unlike writing which can be taught, telling a story is a gift. You can develop as a writer, but the gift of making someone turn a page cannot be taught. Otherwise, the teacher would be doing it," he said.

He added that he was ''first and foremost a storyteller'' The author was in conversation with Indian writer Ravi Subramanian.

Archer revealed that he was currently in the middle of writing his upcoming book in his William Warwick series, an eight-book series — the fourth instalment of which is slated to release later this year. Talking about what pushes him to keep writing enthusiastically even at 81, he said he had a strict routine that he refused to alter at any cost — he writes from 6-8 in the morning, then between 10-12, and then between 2-4 in the evening. "I am afraid to break my routine because then I might break it every day, and stop writing...although I admire those who can write casually," he said. "If you want to be a writer, first and foremost you must accept that it is damn hard work," the writer added.

Another thing that motivates him to keep telling more stories is his fan mail, every single one of which, he said, he replies to.

"They are an inspiration. When I go back to my desk (after responding to mails) I am inspired...it's a great help. It is very thrilling and touching," he said. Among his favourite mails was one that called him a "devious man", and then asked when his following book would be out. "This simple gift (of storytelling) has given me a very thrilling life," he said. Archer's area of expertise has predominantly been thrillers, but he dabbled in writing for children a few decades back, which resulted in four books — ''By Royal Appointment'' (1980), ''Willy Visits the Square World'' (1980), ''Willy and the Killer Kipper'' (1981), and ''The First Miracle'' (1994).

However, the author disclosed that writing these books happened "by mistake".

He revealed that he had written the books for his children who were curious that none of their classmates had read books by their writer father. "So I had told them that I would write a book for them. Then an Indian entrepreneur asked if he could publish the books," he said.

