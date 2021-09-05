Left Menu

Farah Khan shares picture from KBC sets featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who is currently battling COVID-19, will soon feature in a special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with actor Deepika Padukone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 14:59 IST
Farah Khan shares picture from KBC sets featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone
Farah Khan with Big B, Deepika (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who is currently battling COVID-19, will soon feature in a special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with actor Deepika Padukone. The upcoming episode was shot before Farah contracted the disease.

On Sunday, Farah took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the popular quiz show. In the image, Big B, who is the host of 'KBC', can be seen sharing smiles with Farah and Deepika. She also revealed that everyone who was present on the sets that day tested negative for coronavirus.

"U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot," she wrote. Earlier this week, Farah had updated fans that she's covid positive despite being fully vaccinated.

"I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I've still managed to test positive for Covid," she had posted. Before contracting the deadly infection, Farah had been shooting for the popular 'Zee Comedy Show'. Recently, she had also made a guest appearance on the sets of the dance show 'Super Dancer 4', which has actor Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu as judges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021