Left Menu

Pope asks for prayers for pilgrimage to ''heart of Europe''

Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers for his visit later this month to the heart of Europe, a four-day pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia, which will be his first travels since surgery earlier this summer.Francis spoke of his trip that begins in Hungary on September 12, then takes him to Slovakia, before returning to the Vatican on September 15.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:41 IST
Pope asks for prayers for pilgrimage to ''heart of Europe''
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers for his visit later this month to "the heart of Europe," a four-day pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia, which will be his first travels since surgery earlier this summer.

Francis spoke of his trip that begins in Hungary on September 12, then takes him to Slovakia, before returning to the Vatican on September 15. The pontiff had surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his large intestine. The trip will be a test of stamina for the 84-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Speaking to the public in St. Peter's Square, Francis asked the faithful to "accompany'' him with prayer during the pilgrimage. He'll begin the trip in Budapest to mark the end of a gathering aimed at stressing the importance of the Eucharist for Catholics and conclude it in Slovakia with a ceremony to honour the Virgin Mary, that country's religious patron.

He said the pilgrimage will be marked by prayer "in the heart of Europe.'' Francis thanked all those who prepared the trip and affectionately greeted "all those awaiting me and whom I wish from my heart to meet.'' In his remarks, he paid tribute to "so many heroic" faithful, who persevered despite "hostilities and persecutions." Francis didn't elaborate. But it appeared to be a reference to conflicts that bloodied Europe and decades of rule in the 20th century by officially atheist Communist authorities in much of Central and Eastern Europe. May those heroic examples "help Europe to bear witness, even today, not so much in words, but above all in deeds, with works of mercy and welcome'' to the faith, the pope said.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021