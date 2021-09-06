Left Menu

Sidharth Shukla's family releases first statement after actor's demise

Actor Sidharth Shukla's family on Monday issued their first statement after his untimely death on Thursday. In it, they thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and requested privacy to grieve.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:10 IST
Sidharth Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sidharth Shukla's family on Monday issued their first statement after his untimely death on Thursday. In it, they thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and requested privacy to grieve. They also expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their support and for acting as a shield at the crematorium.

The statement issued by the Shukla family read, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve." Thanking the police, the statement continued, "A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family."

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death to ANI. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. The reason for his death was a heart attack.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

