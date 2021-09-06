Left Menu

Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary

Filmmaker Karan Johar's heart is filled with love and nostalgia on the birth anniversary of his late father and producer Yash Johar on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:37 IST
Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary
Karan Johar with his late father and producer Yash Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar's heart is filled with love and nostalgia on the birth anniversary of his late father and producer Yash Johar on Monday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director uploaded a monochrome video featuring pictures of his late father with himself and other people from the film industry.

Along with the video, Karan penned a heartfelt caption in which he also mentioned the Yash Johar Foundation, which he had launched on June 18 this year, in memory of his late father. According to Karan, the main focus of the Yash Johar Foundation is to improve the quality of life of people in the entertainment industry. "It's been many years but it still feels like yesterday when papa was next to me, guiding me with every decision I made. Today along with Dharma, @yashjoharfoundation is also now a reality and continues to form itself into an establishment that is making a difference in the society we live in and I can't help but feel that he's still here...in many forms. It's his indelible nature and kindness that inspired many and especially me. I hope and pray to carry on these values as his legacy and pass it onto my children too. Miss you, your energy, your love & your affection every day," he wrote.

Dharma Productions was founded by late producer Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan. Since Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the company has produced more than 45 films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', '2 States' and 'Dear Zindagi'.

Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021