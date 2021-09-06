Left Menu

Parineeti, Vaani miss Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor on 8 years of 'Shuddh Desi Romance'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:03 IST
Poster of 'Shuddh Desi Romance' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As the romantic-comedy film 'Shuddh Desi Romance' clocked eight years of its release on Monday, actors Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor shared BTS videos of the film, remembering their co-stars and late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti posted a behind-the-scenes video that captured clips of shooting filled with laughter, dancing and fun.

Setting the peppy title song of the film in the background, Parineeti wrote the caption, "Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today." Actor Vaani Kapoor also shared another BTS video with the song 'Gulabi' playing in the background.

Vaani penned an elaborate caption, expressing gratitude for her first film. "You always remember your start and where it all began. I could've been a complete blooper if it wasn't for my filmmaker #ManeeshSharma. Being a shy and a quiet person .. I was rather given an opportunity to play a fierce part in my first who was so much more fearless, confident and gutsy. Thank you Adi, Maneesh & my dearest Shanoo for giving me this wonderful opportunity.. I was so happy to be your Tara," she said.

Reminiscing working with Parineeti along with the iconic actors who passed away, Vaani added, "Rishi Sir, I cannot put into words how much it meant for me to share screen space with him, his charm and charisma remains forever unmatched. Even though I didn't share a lot of screen space with Pari .. I remember vividly being stuck in our scene together, the wonderful actor that you are, it was even more generous of you to help me calm my shaky nerves so I could perform my best in it! Sushant you were the best first co actor one could've asked for! We miss you." The film, set in Jaipur, explores the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships, arranged marriages and love marriages in small-town India.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, and Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

