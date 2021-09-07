Left Menu

Actor Michael K Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

And he spoke many of the shows most memorable lines, including, a man gotta have a code and all in the game yo, all in the game. The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasnt central to his role.Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-09-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 03:22 IST
Actor Michael K Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

Actor Michael K Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on ''The Wire'' created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday.

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54.

His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.

Little, a ''stick-up boy'' based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of ''The Wire,'' the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is re-watched constantly in streaming.

The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series ''Boardwalk Empire'' and ''Lovecraft Country,'' and in the films ''12 Years a Slave'' and ''Assassin's Creed.'' As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn't always real. A cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle ''The Farmer in the Dell'' to ominously announce his arrival. And he spoke many of the show's most memorable lines, including, ''a man gotta have a code'' and ''all in the game yo, all in the game.'' The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of ''The Wire'' from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021