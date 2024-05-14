Left Menu

Alphabet unveils beefed-up AI features

Google also announced improvements to its Gemini Pro 1.5 model that is capable of making sense of a massive amount of data.

Updated: 14-05-2024 22:51 IST
Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday announced details of how it is building on artificial intelligence across its businesses, including improvements to search. At its annual I/O developer event in Mountain View, California, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is rolling out AI Overviews to all users in the U.S. this week after a long period of public testing since last year.

The new AI features unveiled on Tuesday will help investors evaluate Alphabet's progress as it races against Microsoft , OpenAI and other competitors to dominate the emerging technology. Google also announced improvements to its Gemini Pro 1.5 model that is capable of making sense of a massive amount of data. On Tuesday, Google said it was doubling that amount, to 2 million tokens, meaning the AI potentially could answer questions when given thousands of pages of text or more than an hour of video to ingest in a single prompt.

The Pro model - starting with prompt sizes of up to 1 million tokens, or pieces of data - will also be available to subscribers to Google's Gemini Advanced service. AI Overviews uses generative AI to synthesize information and answer more complex queries for which there is no simple answer on the Web.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI on Monday showcased a new AI model called GPT-4o, which enables ChatGPT to respond via voice in real time and be interrupted - both hallmarks of realistic voice conversations that AI voice assistants like Google Assistant have found challenging. Shares of Alphabet were up 0.3% on Tuesday afternoon.

