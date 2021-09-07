Left Menu

Anil Kapoor recalls playing the role of CM in 'Nayak'

'Nayak' was not a box-office hit but it is still known for actor Anil Kapoor's stellar performance as reel life Chief Minister.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:17 IST
Anil Kapoor recalls playing the role of CM in 'Nayak'
Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Nayak' was not a box-office hit but it is still known for actor Anil Kapoor's stellar performance as reel life Chief Minister. On Tuesday, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and recalled shooting for the film, which has completed 20 years since its release.

"20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film and believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak," he wrote. Alongside the nostalgic note, Anil posted a picture of a popular mud sequence from the film.

Helmed by Shankar Shanmugham, 'Nayak' also stars Rani Mukerji, late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever and Pooja Batra among others. Fans and other members of the Indian film industry have heaped praises on Anil on the movie's 20th anniversary.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Cult." Ace photographer wrote, "Wow I shot this poster AK...!! Time flies."

Nayak revolves around a TV reporter Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor ) who questions the corruption of the state during an interview with the state CM Balraj Chauhan (essayed by late Amrish Puri). Unable to handle Shivaji's questions, CM challenges Shivaji to become the CM for one day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021