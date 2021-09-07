Left Menu

Film shines light on Mexican sweatshops at Venice festival

"The Box", a Mexican movie competing for the top award at the Venice Film Festival, takes viewers inside textile sweatshops to shine a light on labour exploitation through the eyes of its protagonist, a teenager boy. The film, by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas, centres around young Hatzin, who has gone to collect the remains of his father, one of countless people who suddenly vanish in northern Mexico only to be found in a mass grave.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:25 IST
Film shines light on Mexican sweatshops at Venice festival

"The Box", a Mexican movie competing for the top award at the Venice Film Festival, takes viewers inside textile sweatshops to shine a light on labour exploitation through the eyes of its protagonist, a teenager boy.

The film, by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas, centres around young Hatzin, who has gone to collect the remains of his father, one of countless people who suddenly vanish in northern Mexico only to be found in a mass grave. On his way home, Hatzin stumbles into Mario, a man who looks like his father and reluctantly takes the boy under his wing.

Hatzin seems to have achieved his sense of belonging, only to find out that Mario makes a living hiring desperate people to work in the garment factories dotting the barren landscape. "We are at war with China," one of Mario's associates tells the would-be labourers he is selecting on the side of the road. "The problem is the little Chinese girls have tiny hands and they are very fast."

"The Box" is the closing part of Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas's trilogy about fraught relationships between fathers and sons. His previous film, "From Afar", took the top prize in Venice in 2015. He said that working in factories like the ones shown in the movie, with row after row of labourers toiling on sewing machines and steam presses to make jeans, is the only way to make ends meet for many Mexicans.

"Everyone in the north of Mexico depends on the factories," Vigas told Reuters in an interview. "I am not saying that all the factories treat people badly, but you have factories that imprison their workers, much worse than what you see in "La Caja" (The Box)."

Vigas shot the film in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, where drug gangs are rife and can be easily blamed for the sudden disappearance of those who work in the factories. Senseless violence in everyday life is also a theme in the background of "Sundown", another Mexican film screening in Venice main competition line-up by director Michel Franco.

Starring Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the film follows members of a wealthy British family vacationing in the resort city of Acapulco, where hitmen come by boat to kill their targets and armed soldiers are seen patrolling the beaches. "As a Mexican, you get used to hearing about violence every day," Franco told Reuters.

"I am very much against the idea of saying it's normal, it's part of our lives. It shouldn't be. So cinema is a good way to trigger a conversation about how it shouldn't be a part of our lives." (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021