Broadway musicals will be back soon, Indian Americans to lead cast in 'Aladdin' production

Curtains are rising on Broadway again amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the theatrical production of the musical ''Aladdin'' will be back on stage late September in New York with new Indian American cast members portraying Aladdin and Jasmine.

''Aladdin'' will welcome Indian American Michael Maliakel in the title role and Shoba Narayan as Jasmine. Maliakel will be making his Broadway debut, having recently toured the country in the 25th anniversary production of ''The Phantom of the Opera''. Narayan's previous Broadway credits include ''Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812'' and ''Wicked''.

First produced as an animated film, ''Aladdin'' was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The stage production, a hit musical based on that Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway to critical acclaim at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014.

On her Instagram account Narayan says, ''As artists we all have that story, that moment, that character that inspired us to go down this wild, creative path. … Disney played a huge role in that inspiration for me. The princesses were role models of strength, courage and intellect. Then of course there was Princess Jasmine.'' According to a press release, ''Aladdin'', the play that opened in 2014 at New Amsterdam, quickly became one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. More than 10 million people have watched it and it has grossed over USD 1 billion. By the end of 2021, it will be playing in Holland, Germany and Mexico, in addition to Broadway, the press release said.

''Aladdin'' is adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including ''One Thousand and One Nights,'' and this new production features a full score, including the five much-loved songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

With her debut with ''Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,'' Narayan became ''the first South Asian female in a principal role since 'Bombay Dreams'''.

Her film and television appearances include ''Growing Up Smith'', ''Quantico'', ''Halal in the Family'', ''Gossip Girl'', ''Coin Heist'' on Netflix, and ''Mistress America''.

And, Maliakel has featured in numerous shows including, ''NYC: Anything Can Happen'' and ''The Songs of Maury Yeston'', and in Mira Nair's film ''Monsoon Wedding''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)