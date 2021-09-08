Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital here, died on Wednesday morning.

The 53-year-old star shared the news of his mother’s demise on Twitter, who breathed her last at the Hiranandani Hospital. The cause of her illness is not yet known.

In an emotional post, Kumar said his mother “was my core”.

“She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world,” the actor said.

“I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he added.

On Monday, Kumar -- who was shooting for his upcoming film “Cinderella” -- returned to Mumbai from London to be with his ailing mother.

The last rites of Kumar’s mother were held today afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty, and Ramesh Taurani, attended the funeral.

Many fans and Kumar's industry colleagues took to social media to express their deepest condolences to the departed soul.

Superstar Salman Khan said he is deeply sad about the demise of his “Tees Maar Khan” co-star’s mother.

“Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family,” Khan, 55, wrote.

Ajay Devgn, 52, said, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti.” Actor Nimrat Kaur, who has worked with Kumar in “Airlift”, sent her heartfelt prayers to the actor and the whole family in this grave hour.

“So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences Satnaam wahe guru,” she said.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote, “Condolences and prayers sir…” PTI JUR KKP RDS RDS

