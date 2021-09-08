Left Menu

'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma in Varanasi for new project

After finishing the shoot of 'Darlings', actor Vijay Varma is now in Varanasi for his new project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:56 IST
'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma in Varanasi for new project
Vijay Varma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After finishing the shoot of 'Darlings', actor Vijay Varma is now in Varanasi for his new project. On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram Story and posted a selfie of himself from the airplane where he was seen sporting a white T-shirt and a dapper chain combined with a Gully Gang mask.

"Off to a new start," he captioned the image. In another post, he shared a video informing his fans that he will be shooting for the project in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. However, Vijay has not revealed the name of his project.

Apart from 'Darlings', Vijay also has 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha and 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuchha and Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021