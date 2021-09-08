'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma in Varanasi for new project

After finishing the shoot of 'Darlings', actor Vijay Varma is now in Varanasi for his new project. On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram Story and posted a selfie of himself from the airplane where he was seen sporting a white T-shirt and a dapper chain combined with a Gully Gang mask.

"Off to a new start," he captioned the image. In another post, he shared a video informing his fans that he will be shooting for the project in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. However, Vijay has not revealed the name of his project.

Apart from 'Darlings', Vijay also has 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha and 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuchha and Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline. (ANI)

