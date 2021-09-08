Lata Mangeshkar shares sweetest throwback picture on Asha Bhosle's birthday

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Wednesday, shared the sweetest throwback picture to wish her younger sister, Asha Bhosle, on her 88th birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the nightingale of Bollywood posted a picture in which the sisters can be seen laughing their hearts out. The camera perfectly captured the candid moment filled with love, laughter and togetherness.

Along with the delightful picture, Mangeshkar penned a heartwarming note for her sister. "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana," she wrote in the caption.

Talking about the legendary singer's career, it started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.

The singer has given hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. She was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (ANI)

