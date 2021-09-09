Entertainment News Roundup: Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child; HBO Max to launch in Europe on Oct 26 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: 'Mumbai Diaries' director and actor on medical thriller

Medical thriller "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" looks back at the 2008 Islamist militant attack on the Indian city of Mumbai through the eyes of first responders and staff at a hospital as they fight to save lives. The eight-part television series is based on the four-day attack, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 when a group of militants targeted key landmarks in India's financial capital. More than 160 people died.

Box Office: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Crushes Labor Day Weekend Records With $90 Million

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" capped off Labor Day weekend at the box office with a bang. The superhero action adventure, starring Canadian actor Simu Liu, had an even bigger debut than expected, collecting $90 million in its first four days of release and setting a new high watermark for the holiday weekend. Since Labor Day is traditionally a slow weekend at the box office, the film's three day total of $75.5 million from 4,300 theaters blew past previous the record set by 2007's "Halloween" and its $30.6 million start. Despite concerns the delta variant would keep audiences at home, "Shang-Chi" notched the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, behind only "Black Widow" with $80 million.

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams remembered for his compassion

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing shotgun toting drug dealer Omar Little in the HBO crime drama "The Wire," was remembered by his colleagues as an actor with a special talent for humanizing the characters he portrayed, bringing his own experience as a Black man growing in New York to his roles. Williams, who also won praise for his roles in "Boardwalk Empire," "Bessie" and "Lovecraft Country," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

HBO Max to launch in Europe on Oct 26

The HBO Max streaming service will be available in six European countries on Oct. 26 and will launch in 14 additional territories next year, AT&T- owned WarnerMedia said on Wednesday. The service will be available in Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Andorra and will include films and series such as "Harry Potter," "Game of Thrones" and "The Big Bang Theory." The company will announce pricing and additional content details in October.

NY fashion week opens with colors, florals by Badgley Mischka, Tadashi Shoji

Fashion designers Badgley Mischka and Tadashi Shoji presented vibrant colourful outfits on the first day of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, offering plenty of eye-catching hues and florals for women's spring wardrobes. While the event is seeing a return to physical shows this season, both brands opted for pre-recorded digital video releases to present their spring-summer 2022 womenswear lines.

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday night via a montage shared on her Instagram https://bit.ly/3yYVOVW. In the 90-second video, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

'Imagine' marks 50 years with lyric projected on landmarks

A lyric from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine" has been projected on buildings around the world to mark 50 years since the late Beatle released the famed track and album. From the Houses of Parliament and St Paul's Cathedral in London to Times Square in New York, "Imagine all the people living life in peace" has been beamed onto the sites to celebrate Thursday's anniversary.

Thousands bid farewell to acclaimed Greek composer Theodorakis

Thousands of Greeks on Wednesday bid farewell to Mikis Theodorakis, a world-renowned activist and musician whose work brought Greek culture to a global audience in the latter 20th century. Theodorakis, whose musical score for the 1964 movie "Zorba the Greek" helped foster a carefree image of Greece abroad for millions, died on Sept. 2 aged 96.

Italian film brings circus freaks to Venice festival

Circus freaks fight Nazi occupiers in Italian director Gabriele Mainetti's dark fantasy movie "Freaks Out", which is competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four circus performers - each with their own peculiar characteristic - left to their own devices when the city is bombarded and their Jewish boss disappears.

In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months. In an unexpected development, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer's personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should "now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

(With inputs from agencies.)