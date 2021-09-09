Bob Odenkirk back on 'Better Call Saul' set post heart attack

Left Menu

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk confirmed on Wednesday that he has returned to work on the set of his hit TV series 'Better Call Saul'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:11 IST
Bob Odenkirk (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk confirmed on Wednesday that he has returned to work on the set of his hit TV series 'Better Call Saul'. The Emmy-nominated actor suffered a heart attack and collapsed while filming the show just months ago. "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!" he joked on Twitter.

In late July, this year, the actor had collapsed on the set of 'Better Call Saul' in Culver City, California. Days later, he took to social media to address the reports and thanked fans and loved ones for their well wishes. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he tweeted.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," he continued in a subsequent message to fans, adding, "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon." The former 'Saturday Night Live' writer was filming the sixth and final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff. As per Fox News, crew members called an ambulance that took the actor to a hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman. (ANI)

