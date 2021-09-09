Left Menu

S.Africa's first black free dive instructor turns tide on apartheid history

Five youths from Cape Town's Langa township squeeze into wetsuits for a snorkelling lesson with South Africa's first Black diving coach -- turning the tide on decades of apartheid history in which water sports were reserved for wealthy whites. Zandile Ndlovu's Black Mermaid Foundation aims to introduce the ocean to the country's black youth, millions of whom live in impoverished shanty townships, where beach trips are a luxury and swimming skills in short supply.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:30 IST
S.Africa's first black free dive instructor turns tide on apartheid history
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Five youths from Cape Town's Langa township squeeze into wetsuits for a snorkeling lesson with South Africa's first Black diving coach -- turning the tide on decades of apartheid history in which water sports were reserved for wealthy whites.

Zandile Ndlovu's Black Mermaid Foundation aims to introduce the ocean to the country's black youth, millions of whom live in impoverished shanty townships, where beach trips are a luxury and swimming skills are in short supply. Sitting around Ndlovu, 33, South Africa's first Black -- and Black female -- free dive instructor, the children learn how to bite down onto the snorkel mouthpiece when breathing face down in the water, among other skills.

Established in 2020, the Foundation currently pays for the lessons but is looking for funders to ensure its longevity. "The water space has not always been diverse, and I wanted to create a space where diverse representation in the ocean is possible," she said. Ndlovu gave up her own consultancy business which she ran for five years after being employed in the corporate services sector.

"My joy is the moment when one of the kids says, 'Oh look it's a fish, oh look it's a starfish,' because it means that they have transcended the fear to actually look beneath the surface," Ndlovu added. She was speaking after a lesson in which students entered shallow waters behind a flotation ring in the placid but icy Atlantic Ocean off Cape Town's Long Beach. Before South Africa's first democratic vote in 1994 ended white-minority rule, a myriad of apartheid laws legalized racial segregation across all facets of life. Public spaces, such as bathrooms and beaches, were reserved for whites only.

"I'm happy and I enjoyed it," said Somila Tise, a 12-year-old grade six student from Langa as she emerged shivering from the water. Trying snorkeling while on holiday to Bali in 2016, Ndlovu fell in love with the ocean. She swifly got her scuba diving certificate the following year. Last year, she received an instructor's certificate in 'free diving', with no equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021