Russian Doll Season 2: Nadia will have new friends, know more on plot!

Netflix Original's 2019 drama, Russian Doll has restarted its filming for Season 2 in March 2021, after a one-year delay. The production was planned to start on March 30, 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lead character Nadia Vulvokov played by Natasha Lyonne, the EP and the director herself is set to be back in Russian Doll Season 2. Not only that, there are chances for her making new friends in the upcoming installment. It is because recently the news revealed that some of the A-list stars can join Russian Doll Season 2.

As Nadia is returning, therefore there is a strong possibility for Charlie Barnett to return as Alan Zaveri alongside. Natasha Lyonne said, "Alan and Nadia are intrinsically and inexplicably linked to one another."

Besides, Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined the drama.

Greta Lee (Maxine, Nadia's friend), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy, friend), Yul Vasquez (John Reyes, Nadia's Ex-boyfriend), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner Nadia's mother) might return in Russian Doll Season 2.

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (portrayed by Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley.

Season 1 left the views showing Nadia and Alan find themselves trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other.

They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

Currently, Netflix Russian Doll is filming underway. The release date is not confirmed yet. We will keep updating you as soon as we get some new information. Till then stay tuned!

