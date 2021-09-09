Left Menu

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Conrad Khan predicts its early 2022 release

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Conrad Khan predicts its early 2022 release
the filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 started on January 2021. Image Credit: Instagram / Conrad Khan
The famous British period crime drama Peaky Blinders is gearing up to release its sixth and final season. Production of series 6 was due to begin in March 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 started on January 2021. And on January 18, it was announced that the sixth season would be the final season of the show. Meanwhile, fans are itching to know what could be the release date for the sixth season. By the way, Peaky Blinders Season 5 dropped its finale two years back on 22 September 2019.

The show's creator, Steven Knight is tight-lipped on the release status and plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6. But recently Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan has hinted that Season 6 would be arriving before too long. The actor, who is best known for playing young Eric in The Huntsman: Winter's War, has joined the BBC One period drama for its final season.

"That comes out, from what I last heard – I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year," Conrad Khan explained to Radio Times.

He added, "There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it does take a while to edit – six months or something."

Moreover, the director of the show Anthony Byrne too said that although the date has yet to is be finalized, there is a chance for Peaky Blinders Season 6 would come around late 2021. The show will be first released on the BBC network, and then on Netflix.

The production for the sixth season was wrapped up on May 28. So assuming that the post-production work would take at least six months to complete, Peaky Blinders Season 6 might get an air date in early 2022. This means we might have to wait until the end of this year to get the exact release date.

We will keep updating as soon as we get any information. Till then stay tuned!

