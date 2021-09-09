Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Lord Ganesh with 7000 seashells
Famed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Lord Ganesh by using about 7,000 seashells on Puri beach on Thursday, the eve of Ganapati festival.
The 5-foot high sand installation is the first of its kind in the world, Pattnaik claimed in a release.
The message 'World Peace’ was inscribed on the art work.
Pattnaik had earlier created a sand art of Lord Ganesh by using plastic bottles.
