Demi Lovato hunts for UFO in 'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' trailer

Peacock Television Network has unveiled the trailer for the UFO docuseries 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' which is set to release on September 30.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:39 IST
Demi Lovato (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Peacock Television Network has unveiled the trailer for the UFO docuseries 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' which is set to release on September 30. The nearly two-minute docu series' trailer sees Lovato as a self-professed 'UFO experiencer'.

As the clip starts, Lovato recounts "I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. My goal is to find out what really happened." Without actually taking the name, Lovato hints at spotting the aliens. The trailer further sees Lovato taking their friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato out to the desert to meet with some UFO experts.

As per Variety, the show is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Executive producers are Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye on behalf of SB Projects; JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann on behalf of GoodStory; and Andrew Nock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

