Left Menu

Man stabbed to death with iron piece; 2 minor boys apprehended

Tinku was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.According to the boys, they were collecting scrap parts of iron in Loha Mandi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 00:27 IST
Man stabbed to death with iron piece; 2 minor boys apprehended
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was on Friday stabbed to death with a sharp iron piece during a scuffle with two minor boys in west Delhi's Naraina, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tinku, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, they said.

On Friday at 5.07 pm, information was received at the Naraina Police Station regarding the incident.

Tinku landed in a fight with the two minor boys and one of them attacked him with the iron piece. Tinku was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

According to the boys, they were collecting scrap parts of iron in Loha Mandi. The victim tried to snatch some money from them and one of them stabbed him with the iron piece, the officer said.

Police have apprehended the two minors and verifying their age. Further investigation is underway, they added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021