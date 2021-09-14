Left Menu

Amazon sets November premiere date for Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii'

It chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror.The film features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainments Psych--a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre--and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:29 IST
Amazon sets November premiere date for Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii'
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the upcoming horror film ''Chhorii'', headlined by actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, will make its debut in November.

Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, ''Chhorii'' is the remake of critically-acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror ''Lapachhapi''.

Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the original, has helmed the Hindi remake as well.

The official handle of Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter and shared an announcement teaser of the film.

''The new face of horror now coming to haunt us. #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November,'' the tweet read.

According to the makers, ''Chhorii'' is a ''genre-breaking take on horror''. It chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror.

The film features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

''Chhorii'' also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment's Psych--a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre--and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021