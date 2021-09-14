Left Menu

Stanley Nelson to direct documentary on golfer Charlie Sifford

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:39 IST
Filmmaker Stanley Nelson is set to direct a feature-length documentary on the life of golfer Charlie Sifford, the first black man to play on the PGA (Professional Golf Association) Tour.

According to Variety, Nelson will also produce the documentary with Keith Brown, Tirrell D Whittley, Russ Crockett and Darryl Porter.

A six-time UGA National Negro Open champion, Sifford had a significant role in getting the PGA Tour in the US to terminate the ''Caucasian-only'' clause, that prevented non-whites from membership.

After the removal of the clause in 1961, he became a full member of the PGA Tour and notched several victories, including the Greater Hartford Open in 1967 and the Los Angeles Open in 1969. Sifford received an honorary doctorate from University of St. Andrews and was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 92.

