Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal to star in 'Hasal'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:04 IST
Actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal have teamed up for the upcoming film ''Hasal'', scheduled to go on floors in December.

The film is written and directed by Ravi Singh and produced by Jayesh Patel. Billed as a light hearted drama, ''Hasal'' will also feature Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat and Ishtiyak Khan.

Singh said the film talks about the darkness ''prevailing in every human being'' and how the film's characters come to terms with it.

''This is the story of life, the story of the darkness prevailing in every human being, some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to stand out and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge. It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live,'' Singh said in a statement.

Presented by Bravo Entertainment, the first shooting schedule of ''Hasal'' will take place in Varanasi. The director said he is thrilled to collaborate with actors like Mishra and Shorey for ''Hasal''. The two actors had previously worked together in the critically-acclaimed 2017 drama ''Kadvi Hawa''.

''Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal are all great actors... I'm humbled and happy to work with them as they always provided that comfort space for me. I'm really looking forward to creating a great 'Hasal' journey with them,'' he added.

Producer Jayesh Patel of Bravo entertainment said the film's pre-production is complete. Workshop with the actors has been scheduled for November.

