Kangana Ranaut to headline period drama 'The Incarnation - Sita'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming epic period drama The Incarnation - Sita, the makers announced on Tuesday.The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming epic period drama ''The Incarnation - Sita'', the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. ''The Incarnation - Sita'' has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut's recent outing ''Thalaivii''.

Sharma said Ranaut is the apt choice to play the titular character.

''As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus, 'The Incarnation Sita'. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring... It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect,'' the producer said in a statement.

Ranaut will next be seen in ''Dhaakad'' and ''Tejas'', in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

