ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:54 IST
Netflix drops 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' trailer, series to release on September 22
A still from the trailer (Image source: You Tube). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix, on Tuesday, has unveiled the trailer of 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', a four-part documentary series that is set to be released on the streamer on September 22. Set in Bengaluru, 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' explores some of the most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed.

A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. Directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling, the docu-series will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.

Produced by Minnow Films, the character-based docu-series showcases four stories and will also give viewers a peek into emotional moments experienced by the police while investigating the crimes and their personal lives and personalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

