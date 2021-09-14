Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 2

Left Menu

Singer-actor Selena Gomez's hit comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (L to R) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-actor Selena Gomez's hit comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. According to Variety, 'Only Murders in the Building' co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman shared in a media statement, "Everyone in our amazing 'Building' worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times -- and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV -- to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection."

"To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue -- and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy -- is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now -- and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!" Hoffman added. The series that also stars veteran actor Steve Martin and Martin Short in lead roles are currently halfway through its first season, with the fifth episode dropping on September 14, as per Variety.

'Only Murders in the Building' marks the first time Selena is acting in a TV show since 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. In the series, she plays a resident of an Upper West Side apartment building who teams up with two of her neighbours (played by Martin and Short) to discover the truth behind a neighbour's sudden death.

Apart from acting, Martin also serves as the co-creator of the comedy thriller series alongside Hoffman. Both of them executive produce along with Short, Selena, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. (ANI)

