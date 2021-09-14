Left Menu

Ayodhya: Seers seek ban on shows of star-studded Ram Leela

The demand was made at a meeting of about 100 saints of Ayodhya at Bada Bhakt Maal, a temple and seat of Hindu religious studies in Ayodhya.There is a special tradition of Ram Leela in Ayodhya and they seek blessings from people performing characters of Lord Rama, Sita and others, said Mahant Dharam Das, a priest at the local Hanumangarhi temple.We cannot take blessings from Bollywood actors who dont follow religious discipline, he said.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:20 IST
Seers of Ayodhya on Tuesday demanded from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately ban shows of Ram Leela to be performed by Bollywood actors here next month. The seers alleged that Bollywood artistes consume alcohol, eat meat and involve in immoral activities due to which they can never represent pious characters of the Ramayana. The seers said the artistes who perform traditional Ram Leela follow a strict moral and religious discipline in their life. The demand was made at a meeting of about 100 saints of Ayodhya at 'Bada Bhakt Maal', a temple and seat of Hindu religious studies in Ayodhya.

There is a special tradition of Ram Leela in Ayodhya and they seek blessings from people performing characters of Lord Rama, Sita and others, said Mahant Dharam Das, a priest at the local Hanumangarhi temple.

We cannot take blessings from Bollywood actors who don't follow religious discipline, he said. Mahant Awadhesh Das Shastri, chief priest of the ''Bada Bhakt Maal'' temple, said ,''We cannot tolerate unscrupulous performance in the name of Ram Leela.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will be performing the role of Sita in multi-starer Ram Leela. Actors Shakti Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Raza Muraad, Asrani, Avatar Gill, Bindu Dara Singh and others will also be part of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

