Vicky Kaushal to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to unleash his adventurous side in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' show. Vicky will explore the wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the Maldives. As per a statement, the two will soon head to an ocean paradise for the shoot.

A few days ago, the makers of the Discovery's show roped in actor Ajay Devgn for one of the upcoming episodes of the new season of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. Ajay is already in the Maldives. The previous seasons of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

