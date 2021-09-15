Left Menu

Jayasurya's 'Sunny' to be out on Amazon Prime Video on September 23

With a career spanning over two decades in the film industry, actor Jayasurya is all set to turn 100 films old with the upcoming project 'Sunny'.

15-09-2021
With a career spanning over two decades in the film industry, actor Jayasurya is all set to turn 100 films old with the upcoming project 'Sunny'. Directed by y Ranjith Sankar, the film focuses on a character named Sunny (Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life - his love, his money and his best friend. Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 23. Excited about his 100th movie, Jayasurya said, "Sunny is a riveting story of a musician who finds himself in an emotional crisis, and how a sudden turn of events and interactions with complete strangers help him rekindle hope and joy. This is my 100th film as an actor and I couldn't be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith throughout, and this one is truly special. I am beyond happy that my 100th film is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will reach a global audience across 240 countries."

'Sunny' is produced by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. (ANI)

