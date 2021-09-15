Black Clover Chapter 306: Will Yuno & Langris defeat Zenon?

The Japanese manga Black Clover has gathered a cult-following throughout the world. After completing 300 chapters, the manga is all set to release its chapter 306. Black Clover Chapter 306 will begin with the Langris and Yano vs. Supreme Devil Host ZenonZogratis.

Black Clover Chapter 306 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2021.

The manga Black Clover Chapter 305 shows how Langris and Yuno are facing the last Supreme Devil ZenonZogratis. Besides, Asta has taken care of Megicula and Dante. In chapter 305, Yano wants three minutes from Langris restoring his mana.

Although it's a tough job, still Langris realizes that he should buy three minutes for Yano to use his brilliant Spirit of Euros technique. Yano tells him that he can do it. Zenon creates a very strong cube around Yuno and Langris as well, trying to dominate them. However, Yuno can't be suppressed by the Spatial Magic as he is not an ordinary person.

However we saw, Langris had improved as he used Mana Zone to build up another space within Zenon's area. This prevented Zenon from attacking him with his bones. It was also the first time we saw Langris accepting Yuno as his vice-captain.

According to Recent Highlights, Black Clover Chapter 306 might show Zenon humiliated this squad before this arc, he killed half of them and captured their captain. Black Clover 306 will be a step towards revenge.

Although it is quite difficult to defeat Zenon, however this time Yuno and Langris is likely to may defeat Zenon in Black Clover Chapter 306.

Another possibility is that Zenon may extract 100% of the devil's power, which will put another twist in the fight. This may mean that we can see Asta on the scene as it will be very hard for Yuno to take him down then, predicted OtakusNotes.

The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 306 will be out on Thursday, September 16. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159: Yuji & team plan to target Hajime Kashimo, Hiromi Higuruma