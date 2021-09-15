Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159: Yuji & team plan to target Hajime Kashimo, Hiromi Higuruma

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 is scheduled for release on Friday, September 17, 2021. Due to some schedule changes, the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 will arrive on Friday. The next chapters will be released as usual on Sunday.

The raw scans for the upcoming chapters are usually made available two to three days before the manga release.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 will begin with Hakari vs. Yuuji. In this chapter, Hakari wants to punish Yuji who decided to stand in his place without fighting back.

The Culling Game is on and Yuji Itadori has to execute the plan he made with Megumi Fushiguro, Panda. Twitter user Ducky has shared the preview spoilers of "Jujutsu Kaisen" Chapter 159.

The Twitter caption read: "Twitter user Ducky has shared the preview spoilers of "Jujutsu Kaisen" Chapter 159.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 Preview: -Now, to the colonies!!-At last, Itadori heads to the colony... Who's the player, who will challenge him!?-Special Grade thrills at the Culling Games!!Release Date: Saturday, September 18. pic.twitter.com/isZQhJhb5j — Ducky (@IDuckyx) September 12, 2021

In Chapter 158, Panda informed Hakari and Kirara that the fact of Satoru Gojo's sealing is true. Hakari and Kirara both are shocked and wonder that a stronger Sensei like Gojo got sealed. Meanwhile, Megumi revealed that the Principal died during the brawl with the Higher-Ups. Hakari realizes that the people who took care of him are passing away.

He decided to team up with Fushiguro, the leader of the Zen'in Clan. Hakari also joined Fushiguro. While they were busy planning, suddenly Kogane entered and revealed the new rule of the culling Game. Kogane also gives Yuji a player list, and Megumi helps Yuji go through it. According to the rules of the game, the player needs to access the detailed information of the opponent such as name, the number of rules added, points and current colony.

Yuji believes in the myth that he can win the Culling Game without killing anyone. However, Kogane shared the information of the current two players, Kashimo and Higuruma Hiromi.

Yuji Itadori and his friends plan to target Hajime Kashimo and Hiromi Higuruma and to defeat them in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 manga and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 216: Will Boruto use Karma to prevent Otsutsuki from leaving?