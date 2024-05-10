GT batter Sai Sudharsan leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat in IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan overtook legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of the fastest to score 1000 IPL runs amongst Indians. Sudharsan achieved the landmark during GT's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The 22-year-old took just 25 innings to reach the 1000 IPL runs. While Tendulkar took 31 innings to etch his name on the record book. After appearing in 31 innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad crossed the 1000 runs. Sudharsan played 25 matches and 21 innings, where he scored 1034 runs at a strike rate of 139.17. His highest score of the T20 tournament came against CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium, when he played a 103-run knock from 51 balls.

On Friday, the Gujarat-based franchise registered the second-highest team totals against CSK. GT scored 231/3 in Ahmedabad against Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. In the 2014 season of the IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scored 231/4 against CSK, which holds the record of the highest team totals against the Chennai-based franchise.

Recapping the first inning of the match between Gujarat and Chennai, CSK sent GT to bat first after winning the toss. Sai Sudharsan (103 runs from 51 balls, 5 fours and 7 sixes) and Shubman Gill (104 runs from 55 balls, 9 fours and 6 sixes) opened for the visitors and played a solid 210-run partnership which propelled them to a total of 231/3. CSK displayed a sloppy performance while bowling as Tushar Deshpande was the only wicket-taker. He picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. He removed the two GT openers in the 18th over, however, it was too late for CSK since the destruction was already done.

CSK need 232 runs to win the match on Friday. (ANI)

