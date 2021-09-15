Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday resume shooting for 'Liger'

After a hiatus, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have resumed the shooting of one of the year's much-anticipated films 'Liger' on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:05 IST
After a hiatus, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have resumed the shooting of one of the year's much-anticipated films 'Liger' on Wednesday. 'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception; but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie held its shoot.

In the latest development, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the makers have resumed the shooting of the movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Earlier in May, the makers held a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the film due to the unprecedented situation, the nation was going through at that time.

The much-anticipated movie was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time. Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. (ANI)

