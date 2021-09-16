Left Menu

Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' to release in India in December

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:48 IST
Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's latest feature film ''West Side Story'' will debut in Indian theatres on December 10.

An adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same title, ''West Side Story'' stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez among others.

''From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release 'West Side Story' in cinemas on December 10, 2021,'' a statement from the makers read.

''West Side Story'' tells the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) and the hatred the rival Jets and Sharks gangs have for one another.

The musical also features Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James.

Veteran actor Rita Moreno, who had bagged an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 feature adaptation of the Broadway play, will appear in a new role in Spielberg's film.

Tony Kushner penned the screenplay for the film, produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

