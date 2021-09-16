Left Menu

Octavia Spencer says she privately apologised to Britney Spears, Sam Asghari after prenup joke

Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer recently clarified her joke about Britney Spears' engagement to Sam Asghari.

16-09-2021
Octavia Spencer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer recently clarified her joke about Britney Spears' engagement to Sam Asghari. After Spears posted the engagement news on her Instagram account on Sunday, Spencer commented below, "Make him sign a prenup."

On Wednesday, Spencer shared her own post addressing the joke and noting that she has apologised to Spears and Asghari. "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," she wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple.

"My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," she added. "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love, #nonegativity," Spencer continued of Spears, who has been in an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship.

Asghari commented below, writing, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory." Model and actor, who has been dating Spears for more than four years, previously teased about having an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement when he and the popstar wed.

In an Instagram story posted on Monday, Asghari wrote that he and Spears would be protecting their personal assets before tying the knot. "Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup. Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he joked along with two crying-laughing emojis. (ANI)

