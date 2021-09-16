Left Menu

Elton John reschedules European and UK leg of tour after hip injury

PTI | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:18 IST
Music legend Elton John on Thursday said that he is postponing the UK and European leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' until 2023 due to hip injury.

As part of the tour, John was set to perform in the UK and Europe this year, followed by shows in the US in 2022.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, the 74-year-old singer-songwriter said he recently suffered a fall that left him in ''considerable pain''.

''It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.

''At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,'' John said in the statement.

The music veteran said his doctors have advised him to get operated ''as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications''.

''I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain,'' he added.

John, however, will still perform at Global Citizen Live, a charity event taking place across multiple cities on September 25.

''I am going to complete the charitable Global Citizen event on 25th September as I don’t want to let a charity down.

''Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries,'' he added.

John said he planned to start the US leg of the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.

''I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. ''I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait,'' he said.

