Danny Boyle's ‘28 Years Later’ Enlists Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes

In a significant update to the beloved “28 Days Later" franchise, Danny Boyle's upcoming film "28 Years Later" is set to feature a star-studded cast including Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. This new installment promises to extend the post-apocalyptic saga that began with the 2002 hit "28 Days Later," which catapulted Cillian Murphy into the limelight.

"28 Years Later" is slated for a global theatrical release by Sony Pictures. The original film, directed by Boyle and penned by Alex Garland, was followed by a sequel, "28 Weeks Later," in 2007. While the plot of the new film remains closely guarded, it is known that Garland has returned to write the screenplay. Additionally, the movie is anticipated to be the first in a new trilogy, with Nia DaCosta currently in discussions to direct the second installment.

The production team includes Boyle and Garland, alongside original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, with Bernie Bellew also producing. Cillian Murphy joins the team as an executive producer, although he is not expected to star in the film.

Jodie Comer, celebrated for her Emmy-winning performance as Villanelle in "Killing Eve," is gearing up for her next big screen appearance in "The Bikeriders," alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in "Bullet Train" and "Nocturnal Animals," has an exciting year ahead with three major films set to premiere: "The Fall Guy," "Kraven the Hunter," and "Nosferatu." Ralph Fiennes, recently featured in Wes Anderson's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More," is also preparing for upcoming roles in "The Return" and "Conclave."

The representation for the actors includes Comer with Independent Talent Group, WME, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Fiennes with 42 and CAA; and Taylor Johnson with WME, Brillstein, and David Weber.

The announcement of this casting was first reported by Deadline.