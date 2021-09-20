Left Menu

'Schitt's Creek' cast reunites at Emmys 2021

Last year, the quirky Canadian show 'Schitt's Creek' made Emmy history by sweeping every single major comedy award. However, the cast didn't get a chance to celebrate the win in a grand way as the ceremony was taken place virtually due to the rising coronavirus cases last year.

'Schitt's Creek' cast at Emmys 2021 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Last year, the quirky Canadian show 'Schitt's Creek' made Emmy history by sweeping every single major comedy award. However, the cast didn't get a chance to celebrate the win in a grand way as the ceremony was taken place virtually due to the rising coronavirus cases last year. Thankfully, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards has now marked the reunion of the 'Schitt's Creek' family.

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy were present at the award ceremony. They played David, Johnny, Moira and Alexis Rose, respectively on the hit show. They even posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet of Emmys 2021.

Dan, who recently signed a creative deal with Netflix, wore a blue outfit with a wrap blazer. His on-screen sister Murphy, was spotted wearing a deep green Valentino Couture dress. O'Hara caught the attention with a red Cong Tri outfit that included matching trousers and a draped top that included a train. Eugene sported a black suit.

Before making an appearance at the gala, Dan took to his Instagram account and send best wishes to all the nominees. "Can't believe this was only last year. Good luck to everyone tonight," he posted.

The four actors even walked on stage to an uproarious standing ovation at the Emmys 2021. (ANI)

