Disciples have to stay two steps ahead of his guru: Bhagwat

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:24 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said a disciple can stay two steps ahead of his guru on his guidance and blessings. And a guru always makes this effort, he added.

He said, ''A guru too, however, has to be two steps ahead of his disciples and present himself in an ideal form in all virtues.” “A disciple should also feel that he is progressing due to the blessings of his guru,” he added.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing a religious meeting in Bhilwara city. He also said that the work of saints is spiritual, which is the basis of everything. ''Our work area is primarily the physical world. Cordial relation with each other is important in the world,'' he said.

He said the Sanatan Dharma teaches us to move forward by helping each other. ''What is good for me is also good for others. Truth is the idea of ​​non-violence,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

