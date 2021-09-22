Left Menu

Morena Baccarin's 'The Endgame' picked up to series at NBC

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:16 IST
Morena Baccarin's 'The Endgame' picked up to series at NBC
  • Country:
  • United States

Morena Baccarin-starrer show ''The Endgame'' has secured a series order from American network NBC.

The bank heist drama series comes from writers Nick Wootton, Jake Coburn and Julie Plec, reported Deadline.

In the show, Baccarin plays Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind.

Even in captivity, Federova orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Actor Ryan Michelle Bathe plays Turner in the series, which is produced by Universal TV.

The cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

Plec and Emily Cummins executive produces the show alongside Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021