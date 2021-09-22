Morena Baccarin's 'The Endgame' picked up to series at NBC

Morena Baccarin-starrer show ''The Endgame'' has secured a series order from American network NBC.

The bank heist drama series comes from writers Nick Wootton, Jake Coburn and Julie Plec, reported Deadline.

In the show, Baccarin plays Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind.

Even in captivity, Federova orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Actor Ryan Michelle Bathe plays Turner in the series, which is produced by Universal TV.

The cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

Plec and Emily Cummins executive produces the show alongside Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot.

