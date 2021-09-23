Left Menu

Polish bishop accused of shielding abusive priests dies

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:10 IST
Polish bishop accused of shielding abusive priests dies
  • Country:
  • Poland

Former Polish bishop Edward Janiak, who resigned last year after being accused of shielding priests known to have sexually abused children, has died, the Episcopate said on Thursday.

Janiak, who was bishop of Kalisz, stepped down after church leaders in Poland referred him to the Vatican for judgment after the release of a film purporting to show that he failed to take action against priests who were known to have abused children. Janiak had denied wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021