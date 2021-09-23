Left Menu

Emporio Armani marks 40 years with soft, fluid spring collection

Emporio Armani is seen as a more youthful brand than the veteran designer's main Giorgio Armani line. For women, parka jackets were adorned with zips, trousers were light and at times see-though, while chiffon tops were paired with chiffon skirts or shorts.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:19 IST
Emporio Armani marks 40 years with soft, fluid spring collection
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian designer Giorgio Armani presented a light and fluid Emporio Armani collection for women and men at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, as he marks 40 years of the label. The spring/summer 2022 catwalk show featured an array of chiffon dresses, jumpsuits, light blazers and pyjama-like suits in soft materials. Emporio Armani is seen as a more youthful brand than the veteran designer's main Giorgio Armani line.

For women, parka jackets were adorned with zips, trousers were light and at times see-though, while chiffon tops were paired with chiffon skirts or shorts. Armani, 87, started the catwalk show in soft hues of camel, grey, beige, pink that turned into bolder blues, greens and reds. Eveningwear consisted of shimmering sequined gowns and sparkling top and skirt outfits. Some designs had floral prints and decorations.

"This season, the journey begins in an imaginary desert, crossing its oasis and ending in vibrant colourways," show notes said. "Everything blends together, quite freely." For men, there were tailored blazers, tunic tops and pyjama pants. Trousers also bore prints while Bermuda shorts were matched with silky shirts.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Armani said Emporio Armani, whose logo is an eagle, had "very much evolved" over the decades. "(It has found) an expanded design offer and larger public. Emporio Armani today is extremely varied, in accordance with the times, which have changed," he said.

"Youth today is not a question of age, as much as a sensation, a way of being. So Emporio continues to be a container brand, in which everyone can find something. The spirit is free, metropolitan and dynamic." The designer will present his Giorgio Armani collection on Saturday.

Milan Fashion Week, which is a mix of in-person shows and digital presentations this season following a virtual edition in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runs until Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021