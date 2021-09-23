Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' to release on Amazon Prime Video in October

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in October.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:27 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in October. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' showcases the journey of a gallant man who made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Sharing the latest update about the film with his fans, Vicky took to Instagram and wrote, "My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch Sardar Udham on Prime." Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, explained the importance of telling a particular story to the audience.

"We are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture. The untold heroic story of Udham Singh needed to be narrated to the world and we are certain that our viewers across the spectrum will be inspired by this film that honours the life of one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history, whose profound and heart wrenching sacrifice avenged the death of many innocents," he said. The upcoming project was earlier supposed to release in theatres earlier this year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

