Left Menu

Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy in Kenya Barris' new directorial venture

American actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the untitled comedy film that Kenya Barris will direct for Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:22 IST
Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy in Kenya Barris' new directorial venture
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the untitled comedy film that Kenya Barris will direct for Netflix. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Barris co-wrote the script and are producing via the latter's Khalabo Ink Society banner, with Hill through his Strong Baby shingle. Also producing is Kevin Misher of Misher Films.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides. Louis-Dreyfus will play Hill's mother.

Barris is making his feature directorial debut with the project, which is being executive produced by Mychelle Deschamps and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby's Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, and Andy Berman of Misher Films. Also, executive producing are David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Louis-Dreyfus, who won nine Emmys for her work on HBO's political comedy 'Veep', has been stealing scenes as a spymaster in Marvel's 'Black Widow' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and also voiced a character in Disney's 'Onward'.

She also starred opposite Will Ferrell in 2020's 'Downhill'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021