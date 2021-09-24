Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her character Myra from 'Bachchan Pandey'

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon piqued the interest of her fans by sharing a glimpse of her character Myra from her upcoming action-comedy film 'Bachchan Pandey'. Kriti took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture while dubbing for the film.

In the photo, Kriti gave a glimpse of her character Myra from a scene of the film, with her hair casually tied up, as she smiled beautifully. Along with this, Kriti wrote, "Bachchan Pandey!! this one's special... Our third together #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji."

The upcoming film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also features actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. The film is slated for theatrical release on January 26, 2022. (ANI)

