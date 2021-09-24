Russian Doll: Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy opens up on her character in Season 2

Netflix's one of the hit shows Russian Doll, which was released in February 2019, received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne. The comedy drama has been renewed for the second season in June 2019. Russian Doll Season 2's filming commenced in March 2021 after a long delay for the pandemic. Recently Annie Murphy opened up on Russian Doll Season 2.

Natasha Lyonne is one of the creators of the show, alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, all of whom also serve as executive producers of Russian Doll Season 2. Headland wrote the first episode, and she and Lyonne also serve as writers for the series.

In March 2021, Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy was cast for Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity. Recently, in an interview with Parade, Murphy shared her views about her character in Russian Doll Season 2. She said her undisclosed role is quite different from Alexis Rose in CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek.

"Yes, an even further departure from Alexis, so yeah, I'm excited for it to come out," said the Canadian actress.

She also said, "Natasha [Lyonne, Russian Doll star and co-creator] keeps checking in on me being like, "You still haven't said anything right?!" No, it's top-secret, but I can say I had the most wonderful time shooting it. I got to shoot in the subway and I got to drive a sports car down the streets of SoHo and shoot in a brownstone on the Upper West Side. It was just such an awesome experience… I loved working with [Natasha] so much."

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (portrayed by Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley.

The debut season left showing Nadia and Alan find them trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other. They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

Currently, Netflix Russian Doll's filming is underway. The release date is not confirmed yet. We will keep updating you as soon as we get some new information. Till then stay tuned!

