The Witcher Season 2: Henry cavil reveals paternal side of his character

Henry Cavil-starring, the much-awaited fantasy drama The Witcher Season 2 has finally got its release date. The series is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent." The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

Recently in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed some more details about his character Geralt of Rivia's role in The Witcher Season 2.

Henry Cavil explains how the second season is loosely based on Andrzej Sapkowski's Blood of Elves book, sees its titular warrior embracing his "paternal side" as he trains his Child of Surprise, Princess Ciri (portrayed by Freya Allan), to master the power within her.

In respect to his character, Geralt of Rivia Cavil said "He's got this deep down White Knight Syndrome."

He added, "even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble – and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended. But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector."

The Witcher Season 1 says the story of Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited.

According to above conversation of Henry Cavil it is likely that The Witcher Season 2 will show Geralt returning to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir.

Cavil also mentioned about the new cast member Kim Bodnia who will be seen as Vesemir in The Witcher Season 2.

He said, "Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature. It's beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

Alongside Henry Cavill, The Witcher Season 2 will see the return of Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), and MyAnna Buring (Tissaia) with the new cast members includes Yasen Atour (Coen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), KristoferHivju (Nivellen), MeciaSimson (Francesca), AdjoaAndoh (Priestess Nenneke), Chris Fulton (Rience), and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir).

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Russian Doll: Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy opens up on her character in Season 2